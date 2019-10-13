Services
Anna Marie Sokol


1954 - 2019
Anna Marie Sokol Obituary
Anna Marie Sokol

Dutchess County - Anna Marie Sokol, age 65 passed away on Friday September 27, 2019. Born on August 14, 1954 in Beacon, NY, to the late John and Mary (Carbonaro) Tarquini. She was a long-life resident of Dutchess County, NY, and was a graduate of Beacon High School and Mt. St. Mary College, Newburgh, NY. She moved to Seneca, SC in 2008 and was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Seneca, South Carolina. She was formerly employed by IBM, East Fishkill, NY and most recently, Ingles in Seneca.

On June 14, 1980, in Beacon NY, she married Joseph J. Sokol, Jr. Mr. Sokol predeceased her on April 5, 2014.

She is survived by her sons, John J. Sokol and his wife Samantha of Hurley, NY, Petty Officer Second Class James D. Sokol and his better half Michelle Alvarez, of Charleston, SC. One grandson, John Joseph of Hurley, NY and one grand-daughter, Sybil M of Charleston, SC. her twin sister, Frances Nemec and her husband Thomas, of Wappingers Falls, NY, and brother Donald Tarquini and his wife, Patricia, of Wappinger Falls, NY. She is also survived by her step-daughter, Robin Will and her husband, Ben, of Highland, NY, as well as several nephews, nieces and cousins.

She lies in peace at the Oconee Memorial Park, Seneca, SC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
