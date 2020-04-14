|
Anna MeKeel
Wappingers Falls - Anna Martorana MeKeel arrived at the gates of Heaven on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was 62. Anna was the daughter of the late Rosario Salvatore Martorana, and the daughter of the late Paul "Sonny" and Rosalie Cafaro. Anna was born June 17, 1957 in Kingston. She graduated from New Paltz High School in 1973. Her love for New Paltz was passionate and deep. Although she lived in Wappinger Falls, her home will always be New Paltz.
She loved returning to the establishment P&G's and meeting her amazing longtime friends, most of whom are co-members with her of The Last Waltz. This group organized the reunion in 2015 that she attended and thoroughly enjoyed. Most recently, she worked for Kinda Kozy in Fishkill, for Marc and Toni-Ann. She also worked for Aroma Osteria in Wappinger Falls, where she recently retired from. She loved her jobs very much.
Annie was a huge socialite with an infectious laugh and smile. She loved to dance, sing, and enjoyed going out to dinner and Broadway shows. She had an admiration for motorcycles and rode for many years. Most of all Annie's true love was her friends and family. She definitely had a way about her and always voiced her opinion, which was the right way (lol). Annie will always be remembered for her treasured love of the past and will be sorely missed.
She touched the hearts of many: she was a mother, sister, companion, and friend, but most of all her best and favorite title was Nana. Her one and only grandson, Gavin, was the King in her Kingdom. Survivors include her son, Michael Fanelli and his wife, Andrea, with her grandson, Gavin Fanelli of Highland; her aunt, Antoinette Buck and her husband, John of Largo, FL; brothers and sisters, Joseph Todaro and wife, Mercy of Rhinebeck, Carlo Todaro and wife, Nancy of Milton, Rosalie Kim Cafaro-Sales and her husband, Lou of Fishkill, Lois Cafaro Sieber (late husband, Raymond) of Dingmans Ferry, PA, Denise Cafaro-Skirianos and her husband, Steve of Newburgh, Debra Minkler of TX, Ida Pearl Schwars of Long Island, Lawrence (Cisco) Minkler, John Minkler and Scott Minkler, all of Poughkeepsie, and Jackie Martorana, Dawn Martorana, and Salvatore Martorana, all of Missouri; sister-in-law, Lisa Cronin and her husband, Dan of Denver, NC; her companion, Fred Earl of Wallkill, who brought such happiness to her life; godson and nephew, Andrew-James Sieber; and nieces and nephews, Catherine and husband Sean, Paul and wife Sarah, Nicole, Kimberly, Samantha, Anna-Maria, Alexis, Athena, Joey and wife Danielle, Danielle and husband Vaughn, Justin, Lauren, Jeffrey and Dilly. Annie also had many, many first and second cousins, most importantly Wayne, Jason and Bryanna. Her list of dear friends goes on endlessly, including her very dear friends Heidi Zimmerman- Acadian of Wappinger Falls and Stephanie Canora-Stokes of Sherrills Ford, NC.
In addition to Annie's parents, she was predeceased by her beloved son Paul Kazolias, who went to heaven 10 years ago and a piece of Annie went with him. Paulie was her younger son, who brought such joy to Annie's life. Once Annie got a glimpse of his smiling face, she just couldn't turn back. Annie had huge faith and belief in the Lord. We are sure she has joined her son already and is watching over all of us. Also predeceased are her grandparents, Carmelo and Anna Martorana; her brother, Richard Minkler; and her sisters, Mary Ester, Roseann and Cindy Martorana.
Based on the current pandemic, a private burial and a public memorial will be planned and announced via invitation and Facebook for all to attend, at a later date.
A celebration of Annie's life will be done in her fashion. In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please send donations to the Go Fund Me set up for Annie.
https://www.facebook.com/donate/630013627730087/10216934719501707/
Any additional funds will either be donated to an affected Covid-19 Family of our choice and/or Suicide Awareness Prevention in honor of her son, Paul Kazolias.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020