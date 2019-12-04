Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Yonkers - Anna M. Peters, 83, a lifelong resident of Yonkers, died on December 3, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born on January 17, 1936 in Yonkers, Anna was the daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Steadman) McDonough. On March 19, 1955 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Yonkers, Anna married the love of her life Edwin T. Peters who survives at home.

Anna was a Receiving Clerk for St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers for 37 years. She was a parishioner of St. Bartholomew's and enjoyed playing Bingo. She was an Elections Inspector for the Board of Elections and was a member of the St. John's Bowling League.

In addition to her husband, Anna is survived by her children, Thomas Peters and his wife Regina, Kathy Peters, Bruce Peters and his wife, Lisa and Donna Simon and her husband Edward; her grandchildren, Tommy Peters Jr, Billy Peters, Brian Peters, Michael Peters, Rose Madison, Stephanie Wisniewski, Bruce Peters Jr, Steven Peters, Samantha Simon, Corinne Simon, and Edward Simon Jr; her great grandchildren, Aryanna, Logan, Callyn, Zachary, Lauren, Jackson, Brielle, Ella, Bryce, Rayna, Kolton, Karter and Fitzgerald; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Eleanor Zibrin, Madeline Dukes, John McDonough Jr, Richard McDonough and Marylee Catekista.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 1-5 at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will follow at 5pm.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
