Allen Funeral Home
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
845-635-2124
1919 - 2020
Anna Purdy Obituary
Anna Purdy

PLEASANT VALLEY - Anna L. Purdy, 100, of Pleasant Valley, died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at The Pines Nursing Home, Poughkeepsie.

Mrs. Purdy was born in Poughkeepsie on January 19, 1919, the daughter of Cecelia F. and Frederick J. Wirsch.

On July 2, 1939 in Kinderhook, Anna married the love of her life Edward A. Purdy, who predeceased her. They were married for 66 years.

Mrs. Purdy worked as a church secretary at the Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church for many years and also for a local auction hall. She was an avid needleworker and loved spending time on their boat on the Hudson River.

Survivors are her 3 children; Joyce Brower of Pleasant Valley, Ida Mikula(Mike) of Pleasant Valley and son Edward A. Purdy(Carole) of Lexington, OK; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Virginia Lucas.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral service and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 664, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
