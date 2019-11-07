|
Anna Turk
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Anna H. Turk, a Wappingers Falls resident since 1956 and formerly of the Bronx, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Newtown, CT.
Daughter of the late Charles and Martha Kimmerling, she was born in the Bronx on January 1, 1930. Anna worked for several years at Oneida Silverware in Manhattan and later for Texaco Research Center in Beacon. She was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill and enjoyed many hobbies such as gardening, sewing, and reading.
On October 30, 1954, she married Alfred R. Turk in the Bronx. She was predeceased by her husband on April 23, 2013.
Anna is survived by her son, Richard Turk of Sandy Hook, CT; her grandsons, Holden and Kyle Turk; her daughter-in-law, Carie Turk; and many other loving relatives & friends.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 at McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019