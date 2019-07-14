Anna ( Dexter ) Wakefield



Cortlandt Manor, New York - Anna (Dexter) Wakefield 86 years old passed away June 25, 2019 in Cortlandt Manor, New York.



Born 1932 in Portland Maine to Archie J. Dexter Jr. and Eva (Osterlund) Dexter. She grew up on Munjoy Hill in the house her grandfather built and graduated from Portland High School.



Anna enjoyed attending her class reunions whenever she could.



Left to cherish her memory are her four children Wendy and Perry Hatch Jr., Pamela Wakefield and Gary Slane, Lori and Andrew Hyslop and Robert and Susan Wakefield Jr., four grandsons, two great grandchildren, seven nieces and her sister in-law Janet (Wakefield) West.



She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Florence (Dexter) Wescott and brother in-law Arthur S. Wescott Jr.



In keeping with her wishes there are no services.



