Beacon, NY - On Sunday, November 29th, AnnaAmanda Bernacchia, born June 4th, 1956, daughter of Deitter and Mele Roetter, loving Wife, Mother and Grandma was called home by the Heavenly Father. AnnaAmanda was a vibrant women with a passion for life and a compassion in her heart for all people. A big city girl with a gypsie soul, and a personality beyond compare. AnnaAmanda was a beautiful writer with a keystroke that left her emotions to dry with the ink. Her words painting such a beautiful picture and allowing expression for her beautiful soul. She had a love for music, with some of her favorites being the Beatles, Montel Jordan, and James Brown the godfather of soul! Amanda loved to garden; and had a green thumb like nobody's business, her adored rose bushes flourished. Her love for cooking grew into an art that could put Rachel Ray to shame, never leaving a belly in the house empty. AnnaAmanda was a fierce woman with a heart of gold, believing that all were created equal and not afraid to stand up for her beliefs. She was an avidly involved mother priding herself on her children's wellbeing and happiness; and living proof of true love of which she shared with her husband Robert Arthur Bernacchia; whose relationship only grew deeper each moment they spent together. She will be dearly missed forever, loved, and always in our hearts, minds, and memories. AnnaAmanda Bernacchia may you finally be at peace.
Along with her husband; AnnaAmanda is survived by her children: son Trevor Fradkin and his significant Frida Kuhn; her son Hunter Fradkin and his significant Natalie Ross; her daughter Alexis Fradkin-Connelly and her husband Matthew; her son Jared Bernacchia; her son James Bernacchia and his wife Brianna; her son Joshua Bernacchia and his wife Shannon; her son Jack Bernacchia and his significant Rosario Alvez. AnnaAmanda was a grandmother to: Mason, Carter and Taiya Fradkin; Benjamin and Harper Connelly; Daisy and James Bernacchia Jr; Daniel, Noah and Aiden Bernacchia; and Jack Bernacchia-Alvez.
Her Family & Friends will gather on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9-11am at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a service will be offered followed by interment in St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon.