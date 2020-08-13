AnnaMaria Schram
Rhinebeck - AnnaMaria Schram, 75, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Ann was born October 2, 1944 in Rome, New York; she was the daughter of Fernando and Maria (Voci) Pacicca. She was a 1963 Graduate of Rome Free Academy [RFA].
She married Paul J. Schram on September 23, 1967 at St. John's Church in Rome, NY. Paul survives at home in Rhinebeck.
Ann was a communicant of the Good Shepherd Church, Rhinebeck, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Women's Society. She dedicated her time to many activities at the church including the annual yard sale and teaching CCD.
Ann's passion was her home and family. She dedicated her time to raising her children and enjoyed cooking and preparing meals for everyone. She and Paul recently published a cookbook of her recipes for her family.
In addition to her husband Paul, Ann is survived by her children, Laura Luca, and her husband John of Medway, MA; Paul J. Schram, Jr., and his fiancée Marianne Milano of Highland; and Joseph Schram and his wife Kate of Maplewood, NJ. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren, Kaela Schram, Joseph Luca, Tess Schram, Finn Schram and Michael Luca; her sister-in-laws Carmella and Grace Pacicca; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bud and Judy Schram of Wales, ME; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by four brothers Carmen, Frank, Fred and Anthony; and a brother-in-law Raymond Schram.
Private prayer services will be held at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck. Interment will be at the Rhinebeck Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or a local ASPCA.
