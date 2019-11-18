|
Anne C. McAllister
Poughkeepsie - Anne Catherine (Darrow) McAllister,91, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Saturday November 16th 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born September 20, 1928, Anne was the daughter of William P. Darrow and Mary C. Moran Darrow, of Poughkeepsie.
Anne married to Frederick R. McAllister, at St Mary's church in Poughkeepsie on November 21, 1953. He predeceased her on November 19, 2010. Anne received her diploma from St Mary's school in 1942, her high school diploma from Poughkeepsie High School in 1946, and her Bachelor of Science with a major in Elementary Education degree from the State University of New York State Teachers College at New Paltz in 1950. She substituted in both the Wappingers and Spackenkill School Districts when her children were young then taught full time as a tenured 4th grade and sometimes 3rd grade teacher in the Wappingers Central school District, Fishkill Plains Elementary, until her retirement in January 1990. Following her retirement Anne worked together with Fred as proprietors of The Country Tavern Restaurant, Salt Point for a number of years. She loved to read and keep up on world affairs always. The family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice and Dr. Anwar.
Anne is survived by her children; Raymond McAllister and his wife Rasma, Nancy McAllister-Bastian and her husband Stephen, Maureen Helmrich and her husband Harry, Dennis McAllister and his wife Robin, and Anne Carruthers and her husband Scott; her sister Jane (McFarland), of Youngsville, PA; eight grand -children Brendan, Ryan, Jason, Sean, Emily, Harry, Greig and Isla, and three-great grand-children; Ryley, Lucas, Jack, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Anne was predeceased by two brothers John and William, a sister Mary (Ciolko), and an infant daughter Susan, July 1960.
Calling hours are Friday November 22, 2019, 5-7pm at the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, 39 So. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. Burial will take place Saturday November 23, 2019, 10am at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hudson Valley Hospice. 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2019