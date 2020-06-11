Anne Conniff
East Fishkill - Anne Conniff, 75, an area resident since 1979, died on June 9, 2020 at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.
Born on June 11, 1944 in New York City, she was the daughter of John and Mary Patricia (McClen) Conroy. Anne worked as an X-Tech Technician at NY Hospital for Special Surgery, Manhattan and then Medicus in Wappingers Falls and LaGrange during her 50-year career. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Columba Church. She enjoyed reading and visiting Red Wing Park Beach with her friends. For many years, she volunteered with Bingo at St. Columba Church, and as a reading and writing tutor in the prison system.
Anne is survived by her sons and their wives, Brendan and Melissa Conniff of Poughkeepsie, Kevin and Melissa Conniff of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Daniel and Laura Conniff of Stormville; her grandchildren, Ryan, Emily, Andrew, Liam, Kye and Ashlyn; her brother, Jack Conroy and his wife Joanne of Yonkers; and her niece, Kate Laski.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by private interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
"In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods."
Memorial donations may be made to Sparrow's Nest of the Hudson Valley or St. Columba Church. Please visit Anne's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.