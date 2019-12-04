|
Anne Grace Gomola
Palmyra, VA - Anne Grace (Garitta) Gomola age 58, a current resident of Palmyra, Virginia and formerly of Milton, New York, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
She was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on October 19, 1961 the daughter of Carmelo Garitta and the late Mary Jane (Lozier) Garitta.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother: Michael L.Garitta.
Survivors include her father: Carmelo; her husband: Ken Gomola; three daughters: Melissa Klein and her husband, Thomas, Maggie Santana-Gomola, and Mary Jane Gomola and her fiancé, Jesse Vandyke; a son: Joseph Gomola and his fiancée, Jasmyn Davila; a brother: Rodney Garitta and wife Andrea Garitta of Milton, NY; five grandchildren: Kenny, Katie, Gabriella, Gracie, and Gloria; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.
Anne was a beautiful person inside and out. She loved her family more than anything and she fought the good fight for them right up until the end. Her spiritual journey was an inspirational example that touched not only her family, but those who were lucky enough to share it. Anne made sure each and every one of them knew her heart before she left this world.
A memorial service celebrating Anne's life will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Fluvanna by Nathaniel Kidd. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at Calvary Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont: 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is assisting the family. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019