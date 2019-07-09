Anne M. Vaughan



Poughkeepsie, New York - Anne M. Vaughan, 94, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Center. A local resident for over 65 years, Anne was born in New Rochelle , NY on September 23, 1924 to the late David and Annie MacKinnon Jack. On February 21, 1948, she married James Vaughan in New Rochelle and he predeceased her in 2007. Anne was retired from Arlington School District, where she worked as a cafeteria cashier at LaGrange Junior High for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church, where she taught the Pre-K Sunday School for over 30 years, and had served as Deacon and Elder. She was a long-term member of the Dutchess County Scottish Society, the Ladies Thistle Club, and Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Anne is survived by her daughter Lauren Walsh (Patrick) of Trumbull, CT, 7 grandchildren (Kristin, Jason, Kyle, Andrew, Christopher, Liam and Colin) and 8 great-grandchildren (Trevor, Madelyn, Emily, Natalie, Jackson, Elizabeth, Austin and Allie). She was predeceased by her daughters Ellen Vaughan (2002) and Jean Jessup (1984). In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday July 15, 2019 at Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church, Route 55 and Stringham Road, Lagrangeville, NY. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 9, 2019