Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
reedom Plains United Presbyterian Church
Route 55 and Stringham Road
Lagrangeville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Vaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne M. Vaughan


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne M. Vaughan Obituary
Anne M. Vaughan

Poughkeepsie, New York - Anne M. Vaughan, 94, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Center. A local resident for over 65 years, Anne was born in New Rochelle , NY on September 23, 1924 to the late David and Annie MacKinnon Jack. On February 21, 1948, she married James Vaughan in New Rochelle and he predeceased her in 2007. Anne was retired from Arlington School District, where she worked as a cafeteria cashier at LaGrange Junior High for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church, where she taught the Pre-K Sunday School for over 30 years, and had served as Deacon and Elder. She was a long-term member of the Dutchess County Scottish Society, the Ladies Thistle Club, and Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Anne is survived by her daughter Lauren Walsh (Patrick) of Trumbull, CT, 7 grandchildren (Kristin, Jason, Kyle, Andrew, Christopher, Liam and Colin) and 8 great-grandchildren (Trevor, Madelyn, Emily, Natalie, Jackson, Elizabeth, Austin and Allie). She was predeceased by her daughters Ellen Vaughan (2002) and Jean Jessup (1984). In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday July 15, 2019 at Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church, Route 55 and Stringham Road, Lagrangeville, NY. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Download Now