Anne M. Veteran
Millerton - Anne M. Veteran, 64, a thirty year resident of Dutchess County formerly of New York, NY died peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 at New York Presbyterian Hospital following a lengthy illness. Anne began her retailing career in NYC, when she relocated to Dutchess County; she worked as a financial administrator for several companies and private clients. She also worked for the Dyson Foundation for many years.
Born January 17, 1955 in Tarrytown, NY she was the daughter of the late Anthony F. and Lucia E. (Galletto) Veteran. She was a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School in North Tarrytown and was very active in the Democratic Party where she served as an elected official while residing in Dutchess County. Anne will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for her quick wit, easy laugh, endless kindness and dedication to helping others.
Anne is survived by her brother, Frank Veteran of Falls Village, CT; her two sisters, Susan Veteran of Oneonta, NY and Lucy Veteran of Garrison, NY; her uncle, Gabriel Galletto of FL and several cousins and many adoring extended family members and friends. Anne is also survived by her beloved dog Abbie. In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her dog Gracie.
There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019