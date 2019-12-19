|
Anne Mary Booth Ainsworth
Ryebrook, New York - Anne passed away December 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Anne was born August 6, 1928, as the only child of the late Raymond Booth and Hannah Farrell of Fall River, MA.
In 1953, Anne married Thomas H. Ainsworth, who predeceased her in 1992.
In 2018, Anne moved to Rye Brook, NY after spending 40 years in LaGrange. Prior to that, the family lived in Blue Bell, PA.
For 15 years, she served as the Business Manager for the former St. Georges School on Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie - a job she truly loved.
She was a proud member of St. Martin de Porres Senior Citizen Club, The Coterie, Mended Hearts, and bridge clubs in Red Oaks Mill and Hyde Park.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Lisa Pottasch and husband Gary Smith of Naples, Florida, and by her son, Ray Ainsworth and wife Diane of White Plains, NY. (Anne's sons Thomas and David predeceased her.)
Anne is also survived by her wonderful grandchildren, Allison Pottasch, Michael Ainsworth, and Kelly Ainsworth.
Calling hours will be at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home on December 20, 2019 from 6-8pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Martin de Porres Church on December 21, 2019 at 9:30am followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019