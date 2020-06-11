Anne Sisia
Poughkeepsie - Anne M. Sisia, 91, an area resident for 25 years and formerly of Yonkers, died on June 10, 2020 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.
Born in the Bronx on December 19, 1928, she was the daughter of Salvatore and Filomena (Totaro) Sarube. Anne had been employed as a secretary for the Yonkers Police Department for many years.
Anne was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Sisia; her son, John Sisia; and her son-in-law, Ron Paglia. She is survived by her son, Michael Sisia and his wife Mary Ellen of Wappingers Falls; her daughter, Cathy Paglia of Wappingers Falls; her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Sisia; her grandchildren, Matthew and Nicole Sisia, Michael and Alyssa Sisia, Stephanie and Chris Daley; and Christopher Habich; and her great-grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Nathaniel, Connor, and Bryce.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 103 Jackson Street, Fishkill followed by private interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery in White Plains.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit Anne's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.