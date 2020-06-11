Anne Sisia
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Sisia

Poughkeepsie - Anne M. Sisia, 91, an area resident for 25 years and formerly of Yonkers, died on June 10, 2020 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.

Born in the Bronx on December 19, 1928, she was the daughter of Salvatore and Filomena (Totaro) Sarube. Anne had been employed as a secretary for the Yonkers Police Department for many years.

Anne was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Sisia; her son, John Sisia; and her son-in-law, Ron Paglia. She is survived by her son, Michael Sisia and his wife Mary Ellen of Wappingers Falls; her daughter, Cathy Paglia of Wappingers Falls; her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Sisia; her grandchildren, Matthew and Nicole Sisia, Michael and Alyssa Sisia, Stephanie and Chris Daley; and Christopher Habich; and her great-grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Nathaniel, Connor, and Bryce.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 103 Jackson Street, Fishkill followed by private interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery in White Plains.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit Anne's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of the Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved