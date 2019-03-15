Services
Copeland Funeral Home Inc
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1212
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home Inc
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Modena Rural Cemetery
Anne Tibodeau Obituary
Anne Tibodeau

Modena - The world lost a bright light on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, when Anne Tibodeau, 64, of Modena, suddenly passed away.

Born on January 19, 1955, in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth J. Sr. and Rita (Countryman) Tibodeau.

Anne worked as a bartender and was employed by Villa Baglieri. She was also a part time model, who was considered for a role in the James Bond movie, Octopussy.

She met the love of her life, Irv Whalen, in 2000, and they spent 18 blissful years together until her death.

Anne was an extremely loyal person who loved unconditionally with one hundred percent of her being. She was very dedicated to her parents and brother, who all faced physical challenges and has served as their caregiver since 1985. After the death of her father, she never missed an opportunity to visit his grave and spent hours making elaborate and seasonal floral arrangements to adorn it.

She was an avid animal lover and her dream was to one day have enough money to fund a cat sanctuary.

Anne was predeceased by her father, Kenneth J. Tibodeau, Sr.

She is survived by her life-time partner, Irv Whalen of Modena; her mother Rita Tibodeau of Modena; her brother Kenneth Tibodeau of Modena and her half-"sister", Ginger also of Milton.

The family invites friends to celebrate Annie's life on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners, New Paltz, New York.

A graveside service and interment will take place on Tuesday, March 19, at 11 a.m. at the Modena Rural Cemetery.

Copeland Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family of Annie by visiting www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
