Anne V. Cardinal
Pleasant Valley, NY - Anne V. Cardinal, died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Anne was the daughter of the late Stephen and Julia Glambos Lasko. On March 24, 1945 in Sharon, CT, she married the love of her life Leroy "Roy" Cardinal who predeceased her on November 22, 2003. Anne was a homemaker who will be remembered for her love of gambling and playing the slot machines. She is survived by her sons, Robert Cardinal and Larry Cardinal, both of Clinton Corners, NY and her daughter, Diane Hebrank and her husband Ron of Newburg, NY; also surviving is her sister Irene Cook of Florida., and her five Grandchildren, Ethan, Allison, Jason, Brian, and Micheal. Anne is predeceased by her daughter Cynthia Burley, four brothers Alex Lasko, Frank Lasko, Peter Lasko and Albert Lasko, and two sisters, Julia Toth and Margaret Zeller.
The family would like to thank the Pleasant Valley Rescue Squad, especially Jeff Hickman, for the medical care provided to Anne when needed; thank you to the Hudson Valley Hospice staff for their compassionate care during her final days, and to her caregiver, Lucy Smith for her compassionate care as well.
"Until we meet you again in Heaven, rest in peace sweet lady"
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 7, 2019