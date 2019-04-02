|
Anne Windsor Beaman, PhD, PsYD
Meredith - Anne Windsor Beaman, PhD, PsYD, died March 27, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's disease, at Meredith Bay Colony Club, Meredith, NH where she had resided since 2014, the last 3 years in "The Gardens", the memory care section.
Anne born in Boston, MA July 30, 1941, she was the daughter of David Webster Beaman, Jr. and Ruth Anderson Beaman. Anne grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY. After graduating with a BA in Applied Arts from Skidmore College in 1963, Anne joined the Peace Corps and taught secondary school in a small village in Nigeria for 2 ½ years. Anne loved learning about different cultures and places and people, and after leaving Nigeria, she explored Egypt, the Middle East and Europe. In 1981 Anne earned a PhD in Anthropology from Boston University. For her doctoral research she was in Kenya for 2 years, living with and studying the women of the Rendille, a camel herding, nomadic tribe. She enjoyed and was gifted at learning languages and about the people around her.
After returning to the US, Anne was an Anthropology instructor at Boston University, and later worked in Boston for New England Carpenters Union while planning her real passion: Psychology. In 2006 Anne graduated from Antioch University of New England with a degree in Clinical Psychology. As a psychologist, she moved to Gorham, NH and worked at Northern Human Services in Berlin, NH for about 5 years.
Anne had many talents and passions. She loved music, and to draw and paint. She enjoyed the outdoors - sailing, rowing, sky-diving, skiing, hiking, camping and rock-climbing. She liked to find solutions, from fixing broken plumbing to building free-standing bookshelves, to digging into computer problems. She enjoyed family times and singing with siblings and nieces and nephews.
Anne is predeceased by her parents, step mother, Jane Lawrence Beaman, and brother, David W Beaman III. She is survived by sisters: Deborah Hopps (Robert), and Constance Renner (Wendel), sister-in-law Diane Beaman, and by brothers: Thomas (Jean) and John (Susan).She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, and by 19 great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and reception will be held at Meredith Bay Colony Club on Friday, April 26th, 2019 11 AM in the library.
A graveside service for Anne's cremains will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Poughkeepsie, NY at 1:00 PM at the David Beaman Plot in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, a reception will follow.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 2, 2019