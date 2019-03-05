Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopewell Reformed Church
143 Beekman Road
Hopewell Junction, NY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hopewell Cemetery
1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anneliese Schmid

HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Anneliese B. Schmid, 92, an area resident since 1992, died on March 4, 2019 at the Wingate at Dutchess.

Born in Germany on October 30, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Bertha (Kimmel) Metzger. She immigrated to the Bronx in 1948. Anneliese worked as a teacher's assistant at a Preschool in the Bronx for many years.

On November 28, 1948 in Manhattan, Anneliese married Frederick W. Schmid. Her husband of 70 years survives at home. She is also survived by her children and their spouses, Peter and Annette Schmid of the Bronx, Steven and Susan Schmid of Holmes, and Susan and Nelson Nieves of Hopewell Junction; her grandchildren, Eric and Maria, Jason and Tori, Stefanie and George, Jeremy and Allison, Jesse, Jennifer and Matt, David and Kaitlyn, Joshua and his fiancée Sarah, and Laura and Richard; her 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews in Germany.

Anneliese had been a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Bronx. She was a member of the Hopewell Reformed Church where she was involved with the Loving Stitches group. She had been a Boy Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader for her children's troops when they were growing up. Most recently, Anneliese was active with the East Fishkill Senior Citizens.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11am at the Hopewell Reformed Church, 143 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at Hopewell Cemetery.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Hopewell Reformed Church. Please visit Anneliese's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
