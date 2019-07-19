Services
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0380
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annelore Kiernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annelore I. Kiernan


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annelore I. Kiernan Obituary
Annelore I. Kiernan

Beacon - Annelore I. Kiernan, a longtime resident of Beacon, passed away on July 17, 2019 at the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 77 years old.

Annelore was born on December 11, 1941 in Mittenwald, Germany the daughter of the late Hans and Lore Margaret Juergens. On June 11, 1967 she married Christopher R. Kiernan. Her beloved husband passed away just six days prior on July 11, 2019. Annelore was employed by IBM in East Fishkill, where she met her husband before leaving the workforce to raise her daughter.

Annelore is survived by her daughter, Lisa Wagner and her granddaughter, Hanna P. Wagner.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, July 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Route 9W, Newburgh.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now