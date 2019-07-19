|
Annelore I. Kiernan
Beacon - Annelore I. Kiernan, a longtime resident of Beacon, passed away on July 17, 2019 at the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 77 years old.
Annelore was born on December 11, 1941 in Mittenwald, Germany the daughter of the late Hans and Lore Margaret Juergens. On June 11, 1967 she married Christopher R. Kiernan. Her beloved husband passed away just six days prior on July 11, 2019. Annelore was employed by IBM in East Fishkill, where she met her husband before leaving the workforce to raise her daughter.
Annelore is survived by her daughter, Lisa Wagner and her granddaughter, Hanna P. Wagner.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday, July 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Route 9W, Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 19, 2019