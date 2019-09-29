|
Annette J. LaFountain
Town of Poughkeepsie - Annette J. LaFountain, 91, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, died peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Center. A Holmes resident for most of her life, she moved to the Poughkeepsie area in the early 1990's.
Born in Patterson on March 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Sprague Smith.
She worked for several years for the Foundation for Christian Living in Pawling and after moving to the Pleasant Valley area, she worked in the cafeteria at Arlington High School.
Mrs. LaFountain's hobbies included arts and crafts, attending craft fairs, and sewing. (she even made her daughter's wedding dress!)
A talented cook, she enjoyed making meals for her family and friends, especially Sunday dinner for her family.
On April 12, 1947 in Danbury, CT, she married Henry D. LaFountain. Her husband predeceased her in 1992.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosemarie Williams, and husband, Philip, of Hyde Park; two grandchildren, Philip Williams Jr., and wife, Michele, of Poughkeepsie, and Kelly Williams Cheng and husband, George, of Los Alamitos, CA; and great-grandchildren, Spencer, Sebastian, Sawyer, and Silas Williams, and Natalie and Henry Cheng.
She is also survived by her sister, Elaine Smith, and companion, Fred Oakley, of Roscoe, NY; brother, Harold 'Jake' Smith, of Amenia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Smith, and sister, Dorothy Lee.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial calling hours will be from 3 to 6 pm, Friday, October 4th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rt. 9, Hyde Park. A service will be held at 5 PM during the visitation; Pastor Steve Dambra will officiate.
Her ashes will be buried in the family plot at Raymond Hill Cemetery, Carmel at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Annette's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , 132 W. 32nd Street, NY, NY 10001 (), or, the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. .(www.hvhospice.org).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 29, 2019