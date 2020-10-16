Annette (MacIsaac) Manning
Hyde Park - Annette (MacIsaac) Manning, 65, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 of cancer. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt & friend and will be greatly missed.
Annette was born in Poughkeepsie on August 14, 1955 to the late Duncan & Erma MacIsaac. She is survived by her husband, James Manning, her sister, Sheila Story, her brother, Robert MacIsaac, nieces, Justine, Brenna & Jordan, and nephew, Aidan. She also has three aunts, one uncle and numerous cousins that survive her. In addition to her parents, Annette is predeceased by her brother, Duncan MacIsaac Jr.
Annette attended Arlington High School (Class of '73). After graduation, she moved to Albuquerque & Ruidoso, NM for 17 years, working for the Four Seasons Hotel. After returning to Poughkeepsie, Annette worked at Coppola's, Aloy's, Conklin Corporation and finally, for Grubb & Ellis at the Poughkeepsie IBM location.
After retirement, Annette and Jim were always together for their regular visits to the Eveready Diner. She got her daily laughs from her "Lunch Bunch" there. She greatly enjoyed cooking elaborate meals for Jim, gardening, taking occasional trips to casinos and to Newport, R.I. Also, she never tired of the view of the Hudson from Quiet Cove Park.
We are grateful to her friend and neighbor, Mary, for her unwavering support. Also, thank you to Sapphire Nursing Home for the video chats and porch visits during the quarantine.
Rest in Peace, Annette. We love you.
There are no calling hours. Annette will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601.
