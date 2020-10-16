1/1
Annette (MacIsaac) Manning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette (MacIsaac) Manning

Hyde Park - Annette (MacIsaac) Manning, 65, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 of cancer. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt & friend and will be greatly missed.

Annette was born in Poughkeepsie on August 14, 1955 to the late Duncan & Erma MacIsaac. She is survived by her husband, James Manning, her sister, Sheila Story, her brother, Robert MacIsaac, nieces, Justine, Brenna & Jordan, and nephew, Aidan. She also has three aunts, one uncle and numerous cousins that survive her. In addition to her parents, Annette is predeceased by her brother, Duncan MacIsaac Jr.

Annette attended Arlington High School (Class of '73). After graduation, she moved to Albuquerque & Ruidoso, NM for 17 years, working for the Four Seasons Hotel. After returning to Poughkeepsie, Annette worked at Coppola's, Aloy's, Conklin Corporation and finally, for Grubb & Ellis at the Poughkeepsie IBM location.

After retirement, Annette and Jim were always together for their regular visits to the Eveready Diner. She got her daily laughs from her "Lunch Bunch" there. She greatly enjoyed cooking elaborate meals for Jim, gardening, taking occasional trips to casinos and to Newport, R.I. Also, she never tired of the view of the Hudson from Quiet Cove Park.

We are grateful to her friend and neighbor, Mary, for her unwavering support. Also, thank you to Sapphire Nursing Home for the video chats and porch visits during the quarantine.

Rest in Peace, Annette. We love you.

There are no calling hours. Annette will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601.

To send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit www.torsonememorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
218 Mill Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-7700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved