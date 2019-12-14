Services
Poughkeepsie - Annie Ruth Cheatham, 81, transitioned into eternal rest on December 10, 2019. She was born in Banks, Alabama on April, 23, 1938. She received her primary and secondary education in the Pike County school district.

At the age of 21

Annie Ruth relocated to Poughkeepsie, New York. Annie Ruth was employed at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center for 34 years and retired as a Therapy Aide in 1993. She was a member of Beth-El Church of God in Christ. Her life will be revered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. Annie Ruth leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband Ernest I. Cheatham, Sr., loving sons, Eddie C. May and his companion, Loretta, and Tyrone L. Cheatham and his wife, Sharon. Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 845-452-1840. Visitation is Thursday, December 19, 2019 10AM.Funeral Service begins at 11AM. Supt. Dwight Hunt officiating. Beth-El Church of God in Christ, 91 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie, NY. Burial to follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019
