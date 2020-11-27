Anthony A. Avello
Poughkeepsie - On Friday, November 20, 2020, Anthony A. Avello, 78, passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Medical Center surrounded by his family. Anthony was born on January 27, 1942 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Anthony L. and Jessie (Toennigs) Avello. He is survived at home by his wife of 27 years, Charlene. Also survived by his brother Bill Avello. He leaves behind 4 children, Anthony Avello (Bernadette), Jessica Avello D'Auria (Rob), Michael Avello and Billy Avello (Carmen) as well as 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his niece and nephews.
When he was a sophomore at Poughkeepsie High School, at the age of 16, Anthony was the NYS Pole Vaulting Champion. In the early 60's, Anthony was a City of Poughkeepsie Fireman. He left to start his career alongside his father at Avello Brothers Contractors Inc. What Anthony loved most was spending time with his family. In his earlier days he was an avid bowler. One of his favorite things he enjoyed was testing his intelligence watching jeopardy. He enjoyed playing the saxophone with his band "Tony Avello Trio!"
Anthony was predeceased by his loving parents Anthony and Jessie Avello, his sisters Barbara Lay and Joan Boyce along with his wife of 10 years June (Lake) Avello.
Services will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the Family. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
