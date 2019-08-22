|
Anthony Baldino
Wingdale - Anthony Baldino, 76, died on August 20, 2019 at his daughter's home.
Born in Danbury, CT on April 21, 1943, he was the son of Joseph and Kantella (Infantino) Baldino. Anthony was the owner and operator of Dover Auto Body in Wingdale. An avid sports fan, he cherished his friends and enjoyed gathering with them whenever possible.
Anthony is survived by his wife Christina Hansen Baldino of Alva, FL; his daughters Jacqueline Baldino of Amenia and Theresa Gifford and her husband Craig of West Winfield; his "son" Mohamed Matmati of Dover Plains; his daughters Jacqueline Baldino of Amenia and Theresa Gifford and her husband Craig of West Winfield; his grandchildren Anthony DeRenzis, Alexis DeRenzis, Eric Gifford, Justin Gifford, Alex Gifford and Melanie Gifford; his brother Joseph Baldino Jr. of Port St. Lucie, FL; and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Thomas Baldino and Augustine "Augie" Baldino.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 6-8pm at the Horn & Thomes Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling. There will be a gathering on Saturday at 11am at the VFW Hall, 3422 Route 22, Dover Plains. To honor Tony's memory, please join us.
Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice or the Dutchess County SPCA.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 22, 2019