Anthony Christiano
STORMVILLE - Anthony Michael Christiano, 22, a lifelong resident of Stormville, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Born in Yonkers on June 27, 1997, he was the son of Joseph and Judy (Vandervoort) Christiano. A 2015 graduate of Arlington High School in LaGrangeville, he loved sports. He especially enjoyed playing softball with his friends from Samaritan Village, and drawing, painting, riding his bike and playing video games with his friends. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was a proud godfather to Kassidy Rose. He had a beautiful smile that would light up a room. Anthony was loved by many people and genuinely cared about others before himself.
In addition to his loving parents, Anthony is survived by his sister, Deanna Christiano and her fiance LeDon Clayborn, Jr.; his niece and nephew, Kassidy Rose and Dangelo Joseph of Michigan. Other survivors include his paternal grandfather, Dominick Christiano; his uncles and aunts, Gary and Eileen Christiano, John and Allison Cernuto, Eva and John Donnadio, and Mary Anne and Peter Finella; his cousins, Johnny Cernuto, Nicholas Cernuto, Dominick Christiano, Victoria Christiano, Emma Cernuto, Steven Finella, and Andrea Finella; and all his many loving friends. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Joseph Christiano; his maternal grandparents, Mary and Charlie Vandervoort; and his paternal grandmother. Estelle Christiano.
Services will be private at this time with interment in St. Denis Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Anthony's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020