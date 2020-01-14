Services
Anthony D. Hagin

Anthony D. Hagin Obituary
Anthony D. Hagin

LaGrange - Tony was a man of few words, but he was hardly quiet. His soaring tenor and sly, insightful wit spoke volumes. He loved his family, the Chicago Cubs, and pizza. In that order. He lived every day expressing his deep faith and was happiest in the outdoors - running, hiking, or walking across the Hudson. He is survived by his loving wife Holly, daughters Danielle (husband Justin) and Bethany, son Luke, mother Dory, and sister Dawn (husband Adam). He is preceded in death by his father Del. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 4-6 PM at the Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church, 2381 New Hackensack Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Memorial Service to follow at 6PM in the Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
