Anthony Dominic Falanga
Virginia Beach, VA - July 28, 1944 - September 10, 2019
Anthony Dominic Falanga, 75, passed away September 10, 2019 in his home in Virginia Beach, VA. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY the son of the late James and Anita Falanga. Anthony retired as a staff sergeant from the United States Army. He served during Vietnam and received the Purple Heart. He was a member of the VFW Post #170 and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #30. He was a proud Italian. He loved Frank Sinatra, and his favorite pastime was performing.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Falanga; children, Cathy Falanga, Glenn Falanga, Christina Falanga, Julia Robinson, Tricia Vargas, Jessica Gervasio, and Benjamin Vargas; 19 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, James and Nancy Falanga; nieces and nephew, Christopher, Kate, and Debbie. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Isaac Gervasio.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial with full military honors was held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019