Anthony F. Comunale
Poughkeepsie, New York - Anthony F. Comunale 90 of Poughkeepsie died Monday September 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Anthony was born in Bangor, PA., he was the son of the late Frank and the late Mary Patti Comunale.
Anthony received his Masters Degree from Columbia University, he also attended SUNY New Paltz taking classes towards his PHD. After attending school Anthony went in to the United States Army serving in the 3rd Armor Division.
In 1953 Anthony married Catherine Comunale in Pocono Summit PA., she predeceased him December 15, 2004.
Anthony was a local resident since 1960. He was the Director of Guidance at Poughkeepsie High School, retiring June 30, 1987. After retirement Anthony worked as an Education Consultant for Dutchess County BOCES.
Anthony was very involved in the Italian Center, he served in many officer positions and also was the past Chairman of the Trustees. Anthony was also the Past President of the NYS Vocational Guidance Association, NYS Professional and Guidance Association and its Executive Council. Anthony was also a member of St. Martin dePorres Church and served as a Lector at Sunday Mass.
Anthony loved to Golf, loved to dance every Friday night at the Italian Center and enjoyed building furniture as a hobby.
Anthony is survived by his daughters Dawn Cox and her husband Nicholas of Poughkeepsie, NY., Deborah J. Comunale and her wife Bonnie of Heartland Texas, grandchildren Brian P. Middleton Cox and his husband John Middleton Cox and Daryl J. Cox and his wife Angela, six great grandchildren and a brother Carmen Comunale of Easton PA.
Visitation will take place Friday September 20, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30am Saturday September 21, 2019 at St. Martin dePorres Church Cedar Valley Road Poughkeepsie, New York and Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Poughkeepsie.
The family is asking that memorial donations be made in Anthony's name to the Dr. Victor A. Bacile Scholarship Fund C/O the Italian Center 227 Mill Street Poughkeepsie, New York 12601 or to Hudson Valley Hospice 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12601
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 19, 2019