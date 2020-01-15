|
Anthony H. Fontana
Formerly of Yonkers - Anthony H. Fontana, 60, formerly of Yonkers, NY passed away at home on January 14, 2020.
He was born on June 3, 1959 in Yonkers, NY the son of Harry and the late Grace (DE Michaels) Fontana.
Anthony was a Master Plumber and owner of Tana Temperature Control Company in Yonkers. He worked alongside his father for over forty years.
He loved the outdoors and spent many summers working on a family horse ranch in Tupper Lake, NY.
Anthony was an avid hiker and ice climber. He and his wife, Nora had a home built in the mountains of Gallatin where he was living the dream. He was the eternal optimist and always happy.
On February 22, 2003 he married Nora (Lipari) Fontana in Hopewell Junction, NY. She survives him at home.
In addition to his loving father and wife, survivors include his daughters, Yvonne, Noel, Kelly, Jodi Ann and her husband Rich; two sisters, Susan and Doreen Fontana, eight grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends are invited and may call on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at the Peck and Peck Funeral Home, S. Main St. Pine Plains, NY.
A time of sharing will begin at 8 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 with Rev. Jeff Silvieus, officiating.
Burial will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12 Noon in North Elba Cemetery, Lake Placid, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to the Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation, PO Box 821, Manalapan, NJ 07726.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020