Anthony J. Ferrara
Myrtle Beach - Anthony J. Ferrara of Myrtle Beach, SC and formerly of Wappingers Falls entered into rest Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was 73.
Son of the late John and Jean Ferrara, he was born on December 22, 1946 in the Bronx. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years, Debbie.
Anthony proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After he was honorably discharged, he enjoyed a career as a meat and seafood specialist. In his spare time, Anthony enjoyed looking through the Sunday food flyers and watching Sunday football. He looked forward to yearly trips to Arthur Avenue to enjoy specialty Italian foods with family. He was also an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan.
The love he had for his wife and family was undying. The sacrifices he made for his family went above and beyond. He never missed an opportunity to be with his family whether it was watching his grandson play baseball in Georgia, flying up for Pre K graduations, teaching the kids how to swim, supporting them in their academics, FaceTiming, or texting his family, making sure each and every one of them was ok all the time.
In addition to his wife, Debbie, Anthony is survived by his children, Debbie Wilson and her husband, Michael, Jeana Fanelli and her husband, Nick, Stephanie Palmisano and her husband, Danny, and Anthony Ferrara, Jr.; grandchildren, Ian Wilson, Nicholas Fanelli, Dylan Fanelli, Landon Palmisano, Maddox Ferrara, Carson Palmisano and Mason Ferrara; sister, Barbara Coronello; and in-laws, Richard Koenig and Peggy Koenig.
He was predeceased by his brother, Phil Ferrara and his lifetime friend, Andy Faitak.
Family will receive their friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 11 Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in Raymond Hill Cemetery, Carmel.
For directions or to send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020