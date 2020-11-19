Anthony J. Garitta
Poughkeepsie - Tony Garitta, 70, of Poughkeepsie and formerly of Towson, Maryland died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at home.
Born April 14, 1950 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Joseph Anthony and Rose Ann Battista Garitta.
Tony was born and raised in Poughkeepsie and moved to Towson for a number of years before moving back to the area approximately eleven years ago.
A carpenter for 50 years, Tony retired in 2012.
Tony has enjoyed playing the drums all his life, and has played in many local bands, here and in Maryland.
Survivors include his sister, Maryanne Eckelman, and husband, Stephen, of Staatsburg; brother, John L. Garitta, of Poughkeepsie; and two nephews, one niece, and their families.
He is also survived by an aunt, uncle, and several cousins.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
In lieu of any formal service, please remember Tony in your prayers, and if you wish, share a memory on his tribute wall at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.
Tony's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 (www.heart.org
) or a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.