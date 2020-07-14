1/
Anthony J. LaFalce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. LaFalce

Poughkeepsie, New York - Anthony J. LaFalce, 76, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. A lifelong resident, he was born in Poughkeepsie on February 4, 1944 and was the son of the late Joseph P. and Marie "Grace" Damico LaFalce. Anthony was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and the Culinary Institute in New Hartford, CT. On July 3, 1966 he married Patricia J. Mordusky at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and she survives at home. Anthony was a Chef at the Poughkeepsie Elks Lodge BPOE #275, the Clam Bar, Red Bull and Anthony's Place. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, past member of the Elks BPOE #275 and past member of the Italian Center. He loved to cook and was awarded the "Salt of the Earth" award at Mt. Carmel Church. He enjoyed sports, swimming in his pool and tending to his tropical fish. In addition to his wife Pat, he is survived by his daughter Lori Ann LaFalce of Poughkeepsie, his brother and wife, Michael and Lisa LaFalce and his sister Ann DelForno both of Poughkeepsie and several nieces and nephews, especially Andriana LaFalce and Gianna Delforno. Additionally he is survived by Lorraine LaFalce his sister-in-law of Hyde Park and Cele LaFalce, sister-in-law of Poughkeepsie and brother in-law Michael Mordusky. Anthony was predeceased by his brothers; Alfonso, Joseph, David (Rocky) and his brother-in-law Anthony Delforno. Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 16, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:30 am at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 at 12pm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved