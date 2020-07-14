Anthony J. LaFalce
Poughkeepsie, New York - Anthony J. LaFalce, 76, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. A lifelong resident, he was born in Poughkeepsie on February 4, 1944 and was the son of the late Joseph P. and Marie "Grace" Damico LaFalce. Anthony was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and the Culinary Institute in New Hartford, CT. On July 3, 1966 he married Patricia J. Mordusky at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and she survives at home. Anthony was a Chef at the Poughkeepsie Elks Lodge BPOE #275, the Clam Bar, Red Bull and Anthony's Place. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, past member of the Elks BPOE #275 and past member of the Italian Center. He loved to cook and was awarded the "Salt of the Earth" award at Mt. Carmel Church. He enjoyed sports, swimming in his pool and tending to his tropical fish. In addition to his wife Pat, he is survived by his daughter Lori Ann LaFalce of Poughkeepsie, his brother and wife, Michael and Lisa LaFalce and his sister Ann DelForno both of Poughkeepsie and several nieces and nephews, especially Andriana LaFalce and Gianna Delforno. Additionally he is survived by Lorraine LaFalce his sister-in-law of Hyde Park and Cele LaFalce, sister-in-law of Poughkeepsie and brother in-law Michael Mordusky. Anthony was predeceased by his brothers; Alfonso, Joseph, David (Rocky) and his brother-in-law Anthony Delforno. Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 16, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:30 am at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 at 12pm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com