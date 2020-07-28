1/1
Anthony J. Molella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. Molella

New Milford, CT - Anthony J. Molella, 20, a resident of New Milford, CT, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Danbury Hospital.

Born on June 23, 2000 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of Gregory Molella of New Milford, CT and Kelly Ward of Watertown, CT. He is also survived by a sister, Sara Molella of New Milford, CT and several aunts and uncles.

Anthony attended New Milford High School and played on the New Milford Middle School Basketball Team. He enjoyed fishing, atvs and dirt bikes. Anthony was a former Sales Associate at Walmart in New Milford, CT.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 26 Chestnut Land Road, New Milford, CT. Burial will be private. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hufcut Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved