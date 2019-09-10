|
|
Anthony J. Sergio
Stanfordville, NY - "SERGE" Anthony J. Sergio, 96, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY.
He was born on July 9, 1923 in Manhattan, NY the son of John and Catherine (Marinaro ) Sergio. He spent his working years in the city.
He was owner and operator of Sergio Waterproofing Company until he retired twenty five years ago in Stanfordville, NY.
Serge served bravely as Army Ranger in WW II in the Rainbow Division of the 42nd Infantry Division in both Europe and North Africa.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Karen (Mars) Sergio; a son, Michael and his wife, Isil Bagdadi-Sergio; a son, Bryan Sergio; a daughter-in-law, "Mickey" Bart living in Israel; a grandson, Christopher Sergio and his wife Catherine Casalino; a great grandson, Leonardo Sergio; a brother-in-law, Sergai Mars; and his beloved Kojack, his Golden Retriever.
He is predeceased by a son David Sergio in 1987.
There are no calling hours.
Funeral service and interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice. Dutchess County SPCA 636 Violet Ave. Hyde Park, NY 12538 or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd. Kanab, UT 84741.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 10, 2019