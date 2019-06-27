Anthony L. Martino, Sr.



Hopewell Junction - Anthony L. Martino, Sr., 84, a resident of Hopewell Junction since 1956 and previously of Larchmont, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



Born on July 11, 1934 in Larchmont, Tony was the son of Dominic and Jessie (Michalski) Martino.



On December 2, 1953 in Charleston, SC, Tony married Bernadette "Debbie" Beyer who predeceased him on November 13, 1999. He proudly served our country in the United States Army.



Tony worked as a Manager at IBM in Poughkeepsie for 30 years until his retirement in 1993. He worked at Texaco for 10 years and was an East Fishkill Animal Control Officer for 11 years.



Tony was a parishioner of St. Kateri where he was a member of the choir. He was also a member of Cursillo and Knights of Columbus #4065. He loved gardening, fishing and a big fan of the NY Rangers.



He is survived by his children, Anthony L. Martino, Jr. and his wife Helen of Centerville, MA, Jeffrey A. Martino, Sr. and his wife Denise of New Paltz, and Robert A. Martino and his wife Theresa of Hopewell Junction; his 14 grandchildren; his 28 great grandchildren; his siblings, Marie Komyathy of Manassas, VA and Jessie Bach of Del Ray Beach, FL; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and his surrogate grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Dominic A. Martino, in 2002.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday and Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11:30am at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1925 Route 82, LaGrangeville followed by interment at St. Denis Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to s Project or Hudson Valley Hospice.