Anthony "Reno" Macchiarola
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Anthony "Reno" Macchiarola passed away peacefully at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital with his family by his side on March 7th, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer at the young age of 63.
Anthony was born to Antonio and Mariannina Macchiarola on September 8th, 1956 in the Bronx. He graduated from All Hallows High School in 1974. Soon thereafter, he married the love of his life, Lisa Gasbarra from Elmsford, NY on September 16th, 1978. They recently celebrated 41 beautiful years of marriage this past September. Anthony worked for Benfield Electric in White Plains, NY as a branch manager for over 30 years and raised a beautiful family. Anthony had two children, Anthony D Macchiarola (Jessica Macchiarola, wife) of Lagrangeville, NY and Jason Macchiarola (Christina Macchiarola, wife) of Poughkeepsie, NY, two grandchildren, Sophia and Natalie, which he loved and spoiled to no end, and two more little angels on the way. His brother, Joseph Macchiarola of the Bronx, also survives him and predeceased by his older brother Carmine Macchiarola.
He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather who was full of life and enjoyed every day like it was his last. He always made people smile no matter where he went and loved his family more than anything.
Anthony was an active member of Valley Christian Church in Hopewell Junction, NY and was a God-fearing man. He was an avid hunter and golfer and also enjoyed attending car shows with his beloved 1966 Chevelle. He was a member of the Sons of Italy Joe DiMaggio Lodge #2248 in Wappingers Falls, NY and a member of the Southern Dutchess & Putnam Sportsmen's Association in Wappingers Falls, NY.
Friends and family are invited to McHoul Funeral Home, 895 NY-82, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 for viewing between 2-4pm and 6-9pm on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020. There will also be a memorial service at Valley Christian Church, 1072 route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533, on Thursday, March 12th at 10am followed by burial at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020