Anthony Manca



Wappinger Falls - Anthony Manca, 91, of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at The Pines at Poughkeepsie. Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 26, 1928, he was the son of the late Leonard and the late Felicia Martinis Manca. He was a graduate of City University of NY. Anthony served in the US Army during the Korean War. On January 10, 1950 Anthony married Rita E. Ruckdeschel in Brooklyn, NY, and she survives him at home. Anthony had worked as a Staff Mechanical Engineer for IBM in East Fishkill, NY, and while employed with IBM held a Patent. He was a member of the Italian Center, IBM Quarter Century Club and St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls, NY. Anthony was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed traveling to Italy, Germany and visiting family in Arizona. He was an avid reader and liked golf and going to the gym. In addition to his wife, Rita, he is survived by his children; son Leonard Manca of Chandler, AR, daughters Ann Marie and her husband Michael Kenny of Highland, NY, Linda Manca of Wappingers Falls, NY and Judith and her husband Mark Torre of Beacon, NY. Also surviving is his sister Eleanor Camarda of Riverhead, NY, his grandchildren Michael Kenny, Angela and Susan Manca, as well as 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Anthony was predeceased by his two brothers Joseph and Frank Manca. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 3:00-7:00pm at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9:30am at St Mary's Church, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 and burial to follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Korean War Memorial Fund, 900 Ohio Drive SW, Washington, DC 20024. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary