Anthony Miniaci
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Anthony Miniaci, 74, an area resident since 1986 and formerly of the Bronx, died on April 1, 2020 at Putnam Hospital Center.
Born in Carolei, Calabria, Italy on May 22, 1945, he was the son of Giovanni and Elvira (Pedatella) Miniaci. Anthony worked in the produce department at Shop Rite in LaGrangeville. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and cooking.
Anthony is survived by his sisters and their husbands, Teresa and Joseph Porco, and Edvige and Robert DiDato; his sister-in-law, Anna Miniaci; his brother-in-law, Bruno Spadafora; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Salvatore Miniaci; and his sister, Maria Spadafora.
A private entombment was held at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Anthony's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020