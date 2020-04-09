|
|
Anthony Pucek
Hopewell Junction - Anthony J. Pucek, 67, a resident of Hopewell Junction for 30 years and previously of New Hamburg, died on April 7, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born on December 3, 1952 in Manhattan, Anthony was the son of John and Vera (Stvrtecky) Pucek. On May 18, 2018 in Hopewell Junction, Anthony married Catherine Mulvey who survives at home.
Anthony was a N.P. Psychiatrist for ACSS Psychiatry in LaGrange for 10 years and worked at Spectrum Behavior Health in Poughkeepsie. He also had an office in Chappaqua and worked for New York State for almost 40 years. He was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls and loved off roading, FJ Cruisers, Texas Hold'em, yardwork, birds and nature. He also enjoyed the sea and flamingos.
In addition to his wife, Anthony is survived by his children, Kelly Ann Pucek of Wappingers Falls, Shannon Rabar of PA, Peter Harmon of Poughkeepsie, Colleen Link and her husband Daniel of Hamburg, NJ, Patrick Harmon and his wife Sandi of Dobbs Ferry; his grandchildren, Sean Alexander Rabar, Alyssa Grace Rabar, Hunter Daniel Link, Ryan Mohl and Danny Mohl; his siblings, Veronica Reylea and her husband Raymond of Pleasant Valley, Paula Byer of Rochester, Andrew and Patty Pucek of Costa Rica; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private for the family with burial at Assumption Cemetery. A Memorial Service and Luncheon will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Anthony's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020