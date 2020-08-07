Anthony Quartararo
MILLBROOK - Anthony M. Quartararo died August 1, 2020 at his home in St. Helena Island, South Carolina.
He was born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1933 to Anthony and Teresa Quartararo. He graduated from Cornell University, in the Class of 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and as a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Air Force as a navigator in the B-48 bomber. He then went on to attend Cornell Law School, graduating in the Class of 1959.
He moved back to Dutchess County and was a founding partner of Quartararo & Quartararo law firm, specializing in construction, banking, and municipal law. He served in local politics in a number of capacities, including Justice of the Peace and Councilman in the Town of LaGrange and Chairman of the Dutchess County Republican Committee. He also served as a member of the Board of Trustees at Trinity-Pawling School in Pawling, New York.
Tony was an adventurous soul and had a soft spot for Italian race cars. In 1979, he crossed the country with a good friend in the fifth running of the Cannonball Run, an unofficial, unsanctioned automobile race from the East Coast to Redondo Beach, California, in his red 1969 Ferrari 330 GT.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed bird hunting, fly fishing, and playing golf. He especially loved bonefishing in his beloved Treasure Cay, Bahamas, though he was never happier than when surrounded by family and friends in any setting. He was a member of the Dutchess Golf and Country Club, the Quaker Hill Country Club, and the Mashomack Preserve.
Tony is survived by his children: Anthony B. Quartararo; Michael Quartararo, and his wife, Janice; Lucia Mulder, and her husband Pieter; and Caroline Quartararo, as well as seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Sally, his brother Jack, his sister Mary Sofia, and his daughter-in-law Alexis.
Private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, 10 Children's Way, Poughkeepsie, NY or Trinity-Pawling School, 700 Route 22, Pawling, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
