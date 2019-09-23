|
Anthony Ricciardi, Sr.
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Anthony N. Ricciardi, Sr., 84, an area resident for the past 26 years, died on September 21, 2019 at home. He previously lived in Yonkers.
Born in Yonkers on September 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Theresa (Ciamei) Ricciardi. On June 9, 1957 at St. Mary's Church in Yonkers, he married Mary D. LaConte Ricciardi who predeceased him in 2016.
Anthony spent his career serving his country with the US Army. He was enlisted from 1955-1963 in the US Army before transferring to the Army Reserves. After being honorably discharged due to a disability, he went on to work for the US Army as a civilian employee and retired as Chief Warrant Officer (CW-4). During his retirement, he volunteered at Castle Point VAMC for 15 years.
Anthony was a member of the Sons of Italy Joe DiMaggio Lodge #2248 in Hopewell Junction. He was the Commander of the NYS from 1998 -1999, and had been a member of Chapter 16 in Yonkers and Chapter 144 at Castle Point. He was also a member of VFW Post 1666 in Yonkers.
He is survived by his children, Theresa Sceppaquercia of Hyde Park, Anthony Ricciardi, Jr. and his wife Michele of Newburgh, Antoinette Harrison and her husband Michael of Hopewell Junction, Charles Ricciardi of Hopewell Junction, and Nicholas Ricciardi of Wappingers Falls; his grandchildren, Mark, Dominic, Nicole, Anthony III, Michael, Christie, Charles Jr., Domenick, and Michelle; his brother, Nicholas Ricciardi, Jr. and his wife Christine of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his son-in-law, Mario Sceppaquercia in 2008; his sister, Theresa Kruse and her husband Richard.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 am at the funeral home followed by entombment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery with military honors.
Donations may be made to Castle Point #144, , , , or the American Diabetes Association. Please visit Anthony's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 23, 2019