Anthony Sager
Milan - Anthony "Tony" Sager, 63 of Milan passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on April 4th, 1956 in the city of Poughkeepsie, New York to Irene Chocianowski.
After graduating from Dutchess Community College in 1976 he immediately started working at IBM until his retirement in 2010. After retiring from IBM he pursued several different opportunities, most recently with BlackRidge Technologies, where he worked jointly with Marist College. During his time at IBM he received many awards and patents. Tony made many lifelong friends at IBM and impacted many lives. Tony worked tirelessly throughout his entire life. There was never a day off for him. There was no one with more drive and determination.
Tony had a memorable laugh, an outgoing personality, and was always the life of any party. Tony got the most pleasure from live music, happy hours, golfing, fishing, family, poker games on the hill, boys week at Saratoga, and spontaneous trips to the casino.
Tony will be lovingly remembered by his wife Elaine of 37 years, his son TJ and his wife Amanda, his son Ryan and his wife Jaclyn, his grandson Chase and his granddog Kona. Tony will also be forever remembered by numerous close family and friends.
Friends may call at Burnett & White Funeral Home in Red Hook, NY on Tuesday February 4th, 2020 from 4PM to 7PM.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Wurtemburg at 10AM on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020. Burial will immediately follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Wurtemburg with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA located at 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett and White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2020