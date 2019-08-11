Services
Anthony Shanahan Powell


1986 - 2019
AMENIA, NY -

Anthony Shanahan Powell, 32, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Amenia, NY. He was known to many as "Tony Skaboni".

Born on August 21, 1986 in Danbury, CT, he was the son of Robert L. and Mary Lee (Shanahan) Powell. He is survived by his two brothers Maxwell S. and Luke S. Powell both of Amenia, NY. He also leaves behind his Uncle Howard, Uncle Tommy and Aunt Kaaren, Uncle Gerry and Linda, and his cousins Megan and Michael.

Anthony was a graduate of Webutuck High School class of 2004. He attended Dutchess County BOCES for HVAC and was due to graduate from the program this August. He enjoyed computer gaming, was an avid fisherman, bicycle rider and skateboarder. He took pleasure in reading, and especially enjoyed books by Stephen King. He was an aficionado of The Lord of the Rings series and could answer any and all questions regarding all three books. It was his opinion that the books were superior to the film. He was also a huge fan of the Star Wars series for most of his life. Anthony was self-employed and worked in construction.

His kindness, thoughtfulness, and concern for others will be sorely missed by many. He had a heart of gold and a winning smile. A shining star has gone out.

Funeral services will be private. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
