Anthony Stortini
Poughkeepsie - Anthony Stortini, 92, passed away on May 15, 2019.
Tony was born in Hyde Park, on March 26, 1927. He was the son of Umberto and Mary (Orso) Stortini.
Tony grew up on the family farm in Poughkeepsie. He attended Warring School and Poughkeepsie High School. During World War II, Tony served in the United States Navy; stationed on the USS Duluth. Following the war, Tony was employed as a cook at the Vassar College Alumni House.
Along with his partners, Raymond and Penny Anderson, Tony operated Tony's Canteen for the past 50 years. People throughout the region lined up to buy lunch or coffee from Tony's Canteen truck. At home, Tony enjoyed cooking, and his rice pudding was highly requested at family gatherings.
Tony was a member of the Italian Center, the American Legion Post #37 and the Mt. Carmel Sportsman Club.
Left to cherish his memory are his niece, Mary Stortini, of Queensbury, NY; one nephew, Frank Stortini and his wife, Robin, of Red Hook; his lifelong friends and business partners, Raymond and Penny Anderson, of Poughkeepsie; many great-nieces and great-nephews, and several cousins.
In addition to is parents, Tony was pre-deceased by his brother, Joseph Stortini, and his sister-in-law, Philomena (Fanny) Stortini, and a nephew, Albert Stortini.
At Tony's request, there will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am, Monday, May 20th at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Mausoleum at St. Peter's Cemetery, 171 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie.
Entombment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, Tony's family respectfully request donations to the , 121 Executive Drive, New Windsor NY 12553, ().
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019