In Memory of Our "Dolly"
Anthony Thomas Dalbo, Sr.
06/26/1972 - 05/03/2015
They keep me company on the observation deck and we all keep you alive everyday with us, you deserved to be here for this - Juggie driving your truck (cautiously & proudly), living life young & free, taking the steps towards college to do what she passionately loves; Louie, growing into her own rock steady person, still overflowing with heart and innocence, being a cheerleader and surviving jr. high; Your Queen B, an unstoppable amazing force of a 1st grader, full of thought, wonder, life, energy and unlimited love for the ones lucky enough to be adored by her and my Manny, my King in kindergarten, you inside and out, "bigger, better, badder, stronger and smarter" like you said. Affectionate and caring, if I fall off the pedestal he keeps me on, well...it won't be pretty. Give him wheels, be amazed! I can't repay you for the priceless people you put in my life. Thank you.
P.S. - I give up Doll! Where's your shadowbox?
Everything you gave. Nothing you would take.
Fare the Well, My Love.
Hugs, Kisses & Cheap Sniffs - Christine, Genevieve, Aileen, Jolene & Anthony, Jr.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 7, 2019