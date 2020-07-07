1/1
Antoinette A. Cacchione
1935 - 2020
Antoinette A. Cacchione

Poughkeepsie - Antoinette A. Cacchione, 84, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born August 13,1935, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Paccione.

On May 29,1955, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie, she married the love of her life, Deacon George F. Cacchione, Sr., who predeceased her on November 16, 2013. She was also predeceased by five brothers, Thomas, Dominic, William, Michael, and Andrew; and one sister, Cecelia Hart.

She is survived by her four children, George F. Cacchione, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth of Pleasant Valley, Timothy Cacchione of Millbrook, Paula M. Benjamin and her husband, Eric, of Pleasant Valley, and Michele Eddington and her husband, Scott, of Millbrook.

She also leaves behind three wonderful and beautiful grandchildren, Amanda Gildein and her husband, Michael, of Wappingers Falls, Scott Eddington, Jr. and his wife, Leah, of Millbrook, and Mary Cacchione of New Milford, CT. We know also that she will miss her great-grandchildren, Trace and Olivia Gildein, and Jase and Tyler Eddington.

Two very special sisters are saying good-bye to their baby sister, Anne Duscio of Brevard, NC, and Betty Riggio of Hopewell Junction. There are also numerous cousins and nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Saturday, July 18th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 95 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie.

Burial of her ashes will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Route 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence to the family please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
