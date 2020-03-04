|
|
Antoinette Gent
Stanfordville, NY - Antoinette M. Gent, 69, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
She was born on September 17, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of Thomas and Filomena (DeCarlo) Magliocca.
Antoinette (aka Ann, Annie, Toni, Tone) loved crafting, shopping, playing board games and above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends more than anything.
On June 17, 1972 in Hyde Park, NY she married Gary B. Gent. He survives her at home.
Other survivors include her beloved children and grandchildren: her son, Gary T. and wife Elizabeth Gent of Pine Plains, NY; her daughter Krista and husband John Colalillo of Oceanside, NY; her grandchildren Dorian, Kylie, John and Sofia; as well as her sisters Madeline Paonessa of New Paltz, NY; and Elisa and brother in law Stephen Reale of Vero Beach, FL; several brother and sister in laws and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by several of her wonderful friends close to her home and far away in her beloved summer home town of Caroga Lake, NY.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the Peck & Peck Funeral Home, Pine Plains, NY. Prayers will be offered at 6 pm at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY with Fr. Patrick Buckley, officiating.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to the American Diabetes Association, or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign the online register please access www.peckandpeck.net
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020