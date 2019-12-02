|
Antoinette M. Townsend
Poughkeepsie, New York - Antoinette M. Townsend 91 of Poughkeepsie, New York died Friday November 29, 2019 at the Grand at River Valley Poughkeepsie.
Antoinette was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on March 16, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Angelina Catania Alabiso. She was a local resident all of her life, a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in NYC, and went on to work at Western Printing as a Secretary.
Antoinette was a member of the New England Historic Genealogical Society, the Hackers Creek Pioneer Descendants and IBM Retirees Club. She enjoyed researching her family and in her spare time compiled thousands of pages of family history. She had a passion for gardening. She especially loved and raised African Violets and was a member of the African Violet Society of America.
Antoinette was a loving wife and mother. On April 5, 1959 she married Thomas A. Townsend at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie. She is survived by her husband Thomas, daughters Judith Murgia (Anthony) of Poolesville, Maryland and Karen Pelton (Scott Vitale) of Poughkeepsie, and her grandchildren, Michelle Murgia-Campbell, Thomas and Anna Marie Murgia, and Tobey and Cora Pelton.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday December 5, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am on Friday December 6, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie, New York 12603 with Burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery Salt Point Turnpike Poughkeepsie, New York.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019