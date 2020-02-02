|
|
Anton G. Wellbrock
Poughkeepsie - In loving memory of Anton Wellbrock, 84, born October 1, 1935 who passed in Vassar Hospital on January 27th 2020. The son of George and Elizabeth Wellbrock He is survived by a Brother Walter Wellbrock and His loving Wife of 60 years Maritie Wellbrock and their two son's Dirk Wellbrock and Keith Wellbrock and his wife Stephanie. He had many Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. He worked for IBM for 35 years and was the pastor of The Threshing Floor Christian Center. He had his Masters from Columbia in Electrical Engineering He also had a Masters in Sociology. And a Doctorate in Theology from Oral Roberts University. He was founder of the Hudson Valley Bible Institute. That started with his thesis for his Doctorate from Oral Roberts University. He was a loving Husband and Father, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4-5:30PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will begin at 5:30PM following the visitation. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020